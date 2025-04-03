Warm & windy with storms ahead

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Mostly cloudy today with warm temperatures in the low-80s paired with breezy southwest winds. It will also feel sticky, thanks to dew points in the low to mid-60s. There is a chance for strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind is the main threat, so make sure you have a way to get weather alerts! A front stalls out nearby on Friday, keeping the chance for rain showers and embedded thunderstorms around. This weekend will feature on and off showers. Saturday will feel a bit cooler with highs in the upper-60s, before temperatures climb well into the 70s on Sunday. Cooling down and drying out next week!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming light after midnight.

Friday Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 74. North wind around 5-10 mph.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 46.

Monday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.