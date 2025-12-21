Warm weather heading into Christmas week

Good Sunday night!

Mother Nature has a beautiful Monday lined up, making any last-minute Christmas shopping easy and stress-free.

Clouds will gradually increase Monday afternoon as a weak system moves in Monday night. While this system doesn’t have much moisture to work with, it could still bring a few rain showers overnight—possibly mixing with a bit of snow at times.

Tuesday and Wednesday look dry and noticeably warmer, giving us a nice midweek break.

Another front is expected to arrive on Christmas Day and could linger into the day after, bringing a chance for showers. It may not feel like a classic white Christmas, but the good news is holiday travel should stay smooth.

The big weather headline this week? The warmth. High temperatures are on track to climb past 60°F by the end of the week!

Monday

Increasing clouds, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

A chance of snow and sleet between 1am and 4am, then a chance of rain, snow, and sleet after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday

A chance of rain before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 50.

Wednesday Night

A chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Christmas Day

A chance of rain before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.