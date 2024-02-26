Warm way to kick off the work week

BALTIMORE — We kick off the new work week on a nice warm note as we see a stretch of springlike weather. Monday will see a slow increase in clouds but temperatures will jump into the upper 50s and low 60s for a very comfortable day. The warmer air continues to flow in but it brings in some springlike rain showers through the middle of the week. Temperatures increase into the mid to upper 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday but so will the rain shower activity. Wednesday will be the wettest of the two days but overall we could see about an inch of total rainfall when this system clears out. Once the cold front clears through our area, we see a dramatic drop in temperature on Thursday by about 20 degrees for our high. The good thing is that we end the work week on a drier note with a few showers popping up again later into Friday and early Saturday morning before drying out again for the weekend.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 43. East wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tuesday A chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night Showers, mainly after 4am. Low around 54. South wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Showers. High near 68. South wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night Rain showers before 4am, then a slight chance of snow showers. Low around 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 48.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Friday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 63.