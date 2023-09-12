Warm today with evening storm chances

BALTIMORE — Waking up to patchy fog and mild temperatures in the 60s to start off your Tuesday. Temperatures will rise slightly above normal for this time of year in mid-September, in the mid to upper-80s. An approaching cold front may spark some showers and isolated thunderstorms this evening into Wednesday morning. The cold front moves offshore throughout the day, and drier air filters into the region through the rest of the week. Temperatures will trend cooler late-week, with morning temperatures in the 50s and highs in the upper-70s. Rebounding back near seasonable levels this weekend, with highs in the 80s and plenty of sunshine. Right now, Lee stays offshore and away from the Mid-Atlantic this week as it travels northward. Rough surf and intense rip currents are possible along the eastern seaboard late-week through the weekend.

WMAR

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5-10 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11pm. Low around 68. Southeast wind around 5-10 mph.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.