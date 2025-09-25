Warm & muggy with storms today!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Warm and humid today with high temperatures rising near 80°. A front will bring periods of heavy rain, lightning, and possibly strong thunderstorms to the area today. Expect a break in the rain around midday before gusty storms develop during the late-afternoon and evening hours. Rainfall totals will range from a half inch to an inch, with locally higher amounts possible! Drier on Friday with broken clouds. Showers develop this weekend, so keep an eye on radar if you have outdoor plans.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5-10 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 72.