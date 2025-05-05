Warm & humid with storms today

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Patchy fog develops this morning, possibly leading to low visibility in some areas. High temperatures rise into the mid-70s, under partly sunny skies. The 70s stick around through the majority of the work week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and evening. Some of those isolated storms could be strong to even severe again, with damaging winds and hail being the main concerns. Spotty showers and storms are possible on Tuesday. Showers taper off briefly on Wednesday morning, with an isolated storm chance Thursday. Scattered showers return Friday before drier conditions take over this weekend in time for Mother's Day. Temperatures will rise into the 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

7 Day Forecast:

Monday Showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog before noon. High near 74. East wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night Showers and thunderstorms, then scattered showers. Patchy fog. Low around 62. Southeast wind 5-10 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday A chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.