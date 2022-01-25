Warm Front Moved Through, Cold Front On The Way

Today will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 40s. Temps will fall quickly late this afternoon/evening as an Arctic front swings through. Temps will start out in the teens tomorrow morning and struggle to reach 30 degrees, which will feel like the teens because of NW wind gusts up to 25 mph. Thursday morning will be the coldest, so far, this season with a low of 13 degrees. We are monitoring a winter storm threat for Friday into Saturday.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 31. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 13. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 35. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Friday: A chance of snow before 10am, then a chance of rain and snow between 10am and noon, then a chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: A chance of rain and snow before 8pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 32.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

