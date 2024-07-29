Hot & humid with storms this week

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Warmth and humidity will increase across the area today, with highs in the low to mid-90s. Daily shower and thunderstorm chances persist through the majority of the work week. Widespread rain and storms arrive on Tuesday and high temperatures take a hit, into the upper-80s. Warming back into the 90s mid to late-week with elevated humidity. The lowest chance for showers and thunderstorms will be Thursday. It may feel like the triple digits when you factor in the humidity later this week. Storm chances linger into the weekend along with the heat and humidity.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5-10 mph.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 97.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Friday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 97.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a high near 94.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a high near 93.