BALTIMORE — The weather pattern trends drier in the wake of the cold front passing. It will feel warm and muggy today with highs in the low-90s. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds today through the rest of the week. Turning more seasonal late-week, with highs in the mid to upper-80s. The humidity will be on the rise this weekend. Another round of showers and storms is possible Sunday and early next week.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 40%.