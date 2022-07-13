Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warm and muggy today

Increasing humidity this weekend...
WMAR-2 News Patrick Pete's Tuesday weather update
Posted at 3:24 AM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 03:24:52-04

BALTIMORE — The weather pattern trends drier in the wake of the cold front passing. It will feel warm and muggy today with highs in the low-90s. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds today through the rest of the week. Turning more seasonal late-week, with highs in the mid to upper-80s. The humidity will be on the rise this weekend. Another round of showers and storms is possible Sunday and early next week.

Stay Tuned!

7DAY.JPG

7 Day Forecast:
Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018