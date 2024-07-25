Watch Now
Warm and humid with thunderstorms today

Drier skies and lower humidity ahead!
Good Wednesday evening everyone! Shower and storm chances increase through the evening. Areas to the southeast of the metro are under a Marginal Risk (1/5) for severe weather today. Damaging gusty winds will be the top concern. Another round of showers and storms is possible on Thursday.
BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Another round of showers and storms is possible this afternoon and evening. Some storms may produce strong gusty winds. It will feel hot and humid once again with high temperatures rising into the upper-80s. A cold front slides through the area- dropping humidity levels on Friday and into the weekend. Mostly sunny on Saturday and Sunday with afternoon temperatures rebounding back into the low-90s. The humidity returns next week with rain and storm chances increasing mid-week.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5-10 mph.
Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 90.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 91.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

