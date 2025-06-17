Warm and humid with storms today

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Warmer and humid today with highs in the low-80s. Drizzle and light showers linger this morning with a batch of rain and storms expected this evening around dinnertime. The severe weather risk is low today. Becoming very hot and humid Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to mid-90s! It will feel like the upper-90s to even 100° with the humidity factored in. Both days will feature daily showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. Cooling down to more seasonal levels, in the upper-80s on Friday for the first day of summer. Dry skies expected this weekend with another warm up on the way!

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 92.

Wednesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 73.

Juneteenth Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Sunny, with a high near 94.

Thursday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 98.