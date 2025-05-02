Very warm temperatures to finish the week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Very warm today with high temperatures in the mid to upper-80s this afternoon. This could be the warmest day of the year thus far! A few isolated pop up showers/storms are possible this evening as a front approaches. Some of these storms could produce some gusty winds at times. A more organized batch of storms develops Saturday afternoon and evening. A Marginal risk for severe weather (level 1 out of 5) is in place for Saturday. A few scattered showers are back Sunday with a temperature drop. We do really need the rain. Next week, scattered showers are possible up front. Highs land in the mid 70s most of the week.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Saturday A chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 85.

Saturday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 63.

Sunday Showers, with thunderstorms. High near 72.

Sunday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 62.

Monday Showers, with thunderstorms. High near 73.

Monday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 60.

Tuesday Showers likely, with thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 76.