Watch
Weather

Actions

Unseasonably Warm Temps Linger

Watching rain chances...
Posted at 7:04 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 19:23:09-04
p3.JPG

We officially rang in fall about two weeks ago— and temperatures have been taking us on a ride ever since. We saw cooler, drier weather last week (until the weekend) and temperatures this week are hanging out a few degrees above average. For comparison afternoon highs should climb to 73° this week, and we'll spend most of the week a few degrees above that.

p4.JPG

We are also tracking a weak cold front that will slide through our area and stall out for a large chunk of the week. That means instead of seeing heavy rain, decreasing clouds, then sunny skies/cooler temps — we'll see clouds sticking around with atleast some sort of rain chance all week. Thursday looks to be our driest day, but even then a stray sprinkle can't be ruled out.

p5.JPG

The good news— we aren't expecting overwhelming totals over the next couple of days. Looks like most area will pick up a quarter to half inch through Thursday morning. Another system brings higher rain chances by this weekend.

#staytuned
@wxpatpete

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018