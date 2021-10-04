Unseasonably Warm Temps Linger

WMAR

We officially rang in fall about two weeks ago— and temperatures have been taking us on a ride ever since. We saw cooler, drier weather last week (until the weekend) and temperatures this week are hanging out a few degrees above average. For comparison afternoon highs should climb to 73° this week, and we'll spend most of the week a few degrees above that.

We are also tracking a weak cold front that will slide through our area and stall out for a large chunk of the week. That means instead of seeing heavy rain, decreasing clouds, then sunny skies/cooler temps — we'll see clouds sticking around with atleast some sort of rain chance all week. Thursday looks to be our driest day, but even then a stray sprinkle can't be ruled out.

The good news— we aren't expecting overwhelming totals over the next couple of days. Looks like most area will pick up a quarter to half inch through Thursday morning. Another system brings higher rain chances by this weekend.

