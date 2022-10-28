Unseasonably cool today

BALTIMORE — High pressure will keep conditions dry but chilly today! Temperatures will struggle to hit 60° this afternoon. There will be more clouds to the south of the metro. Dry and mostly sunny for Saturday. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the low-60s through Sunday. Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day on Sunday. Scattered rain showers will move through the state on Halloween—which will linger during the prime trick-or-treating hours. Temperatures trend milder next week, as the 70s make a comeback with more sunshine!

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 60. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 63. Northeast wind around 7 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night A chance of showers before 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.