Unseasonably Cool Thursday

BALTIMORE — After a very cold start, temperatures end up remaining below normal today with highs in the low-40s and winds will be calmer. There will be plenty of sunshine today before a warm front lifts through the area this evening—bringing some extra cloud cover tonight. A spot shower is possible north and east of the metro later tonight but most remain dry. The bulk of the moisture associated with this system stays to our north. Temperatures will top out in the mid-50s on Christmas Eve and a few showers are possible at night. Better rain chances arrive Christmas Day during the afternoon with mild temperatures, in the lower-60s! Trending cooler into Sunday with clearing taking place. Multiple rain chances will carry us through the beginning of next week.

7 Day Forecast:

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 42. West wind around 7 mph.

Thursday Night Increasing clouds, with a low around 30. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday Night A chance of showers, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 41. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Christmas Day A slight chance of showers before 8am, then a chance of rain after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday A chance of rain before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Monday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 40%.