Unseasonably cold!

BALTIMORE — Highs will once again be in the mid-40s today with the chance of a stray rain shower during the late afternoon/early evening time. Winds will stay breezy and keep us feeling chilly. Temperatures take a dip through the weekend, with highs in the mid-40s on Saturday and upper-30s on Sunday. Sunday will feel blustery with northerly wind gusts up to 30 mph. A sunny start to next week with highs gradually climbing back to near seasonal levels by the middle of the work week. Thanksgiving looks dry with more clouds and highs in the low-50s.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 47. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming mostly clear, with a low around 27. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 39.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 22.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 45.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 30.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 52.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Thanksgiving Day A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.