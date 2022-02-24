Two Rounds of Winter Weather

A mixed bag of precipitation is on tap twice today. The first round of snow, sleet and rain moves in this morning. The second round moves in tonight. The wintry mix and rain will linger into Friday morning. Up to a quarter inch of ice accretion is possible. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect at 7 PM tonight until 10 AM Friday. The weekend will be dry and temperatures will continue going up and down into the beginning of next week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Rain, snow, and sleet likely between 9am and 1pm, then a chance of rain and sleet after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 35. North wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation expected.

Tonight: A chance of rain and sleet before 10pm, then rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Low around 33. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.

Friday: Rain, mainly before 11am. Patchy fog before 11am. High near 50. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 51.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 39.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.