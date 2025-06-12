Turning very hot and muggy

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Temperatures have a good chance of rising into the 90s this afternoon, which will likely make it the hottest day of the year in the Baltimore area thus far! The record high temperature is 96° set back in 1986. Temperatures will rise into the upper-80s on Friday with the humidity in full swing. Make sure you stay hydrated and find ways to stay cool. The combination of the heat and regional smoke will lead to poor air quality today. A Code Orange Air Quality alert is in place for areas to the northwest of the Chesapeake Bay. If you have any respiratory issues, you should avoid being outside. Cooling down this weekend and the weather pattern turns wetter as off and on showers persist into Saturday and Sunday. Conditions look unsettled into the first half of next week.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light south wind.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Saturday A slight chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 67.

Sunday A chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 66.

Monday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Monday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 86.