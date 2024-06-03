Turning up the humidity

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Off to a muggy start to the week with some lingering showers and some patchy fog during the early morning commute. There is a chance of a few pop-up showers and storms this afternoon. It will be warm and humid this week with highs in the mid-80s. There is a slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm on Tuesday before more widespread storm chances take place on Wednesday and Thursday. Some of the storms could be on the stronger side mid-week so make sure you are paying close attention to the forecast. Mostly dry this weekend with temperatures in the low-80s and lower humidity.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light west wind.
Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind.
Tuesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a high near 86.
Tuesday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Wednesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Thursday Showers likely. Partly cloudy, with a high near 86.
Thursday Night Showers likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 82.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Saturday A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 81.
Saturday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Sunday A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 81.