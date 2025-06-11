Turning up the heat this week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Residual Canadian wildfire smoke will leave us with hazy skies today. Temperatures will warm up into the mid to upper-80s today, with less humidity. It will become hotter and more humid later this week, as high temperatures make a run into the low-90s. Sunshine will stick around through the rest of the week, before the weather pattern turns unsettled heading into Father's Day weekend. On and off rain showers are expected both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures cooling down into the 80s.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Wednesday Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Calm wind.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 93.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Friday A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night A chance of thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Saturday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 82.