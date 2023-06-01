Turning up the heat!

BALTIMORE — Today will be filled with sunshine with highs in the mid-80s. The dry stretch of weather continues into Friday with highs in the low-90s! This would make it the first 90° day of the year at the BWI airport. There is a chance for showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms later in the day on Saturday as a disturbance rolls through. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the low to mid-80s. Conditions will trend drier and cooler for Sunday with highs in the 70s. We will warm up into the 80s next week with the chance of a few showers on Tuesday.

Have a terrific Thursday!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind around 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 60. East wind around 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and 3am. Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Partly cloudy, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers between midnight and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.