Turning Hotter this Weekend

BALTIMORE — There is a chance for isolated strong storms this afternoon through 6 PM. A Tornado Watch is in effect for our northern suburbs until 7 PM as an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out as this line of storms crosses the area. Tonight will be dry and mild with lows in the 60s and 70s. Saturday will be the hottest day of the year so far with potentially record-breaking heat. Temperatures will be in the mid-90s with heat indices approaching 100°. A cold front will bring showers and storms to the region on Sunday with highs in the 90s. We are looking at a drier and a cooler start to the work week with highs in the 70s.

7 Day Forecast

Tonight...Mostly clear, and warm with a low around 71.

Saturday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night...Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Sunday...A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night...A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday...A chance of showers after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night...A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday...A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night...A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday...A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night...A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday...A chance of showers and storms. Partly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%.