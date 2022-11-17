Turning colder!

BALTIMORE — A few flakes are possible northwest of the metro before daybreak! Otherwise, today will be sunny and cold with highs in the mid-40s. Despite all the sunshine, temperatures will remain in the 40s through Monday! These temperatures will be more reminiscent of late-December or early-January. Be sure to bundle up this weekend as winds turn blustery on Sunday. Temperatures rebound back into the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered flurries before 7am. Sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Friday Increasing clouds, with a high near 46. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 40.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 24.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 44.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 28.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 52.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 54.