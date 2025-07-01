Troublesome Tuesday afternoon forecast

Good morning, and happy Tuesday, everyone!

Here we go again with another day of afternoon showers and storms. Hot and humid by the time the afternoon hours roll in, with temperatures jumping from the 70s & 80s to the 90s. A better shot at stronger storms is expected today, with heavy rain in the mix. This could be impactful, especially to those who received lots of rain on Monday. Temperatures are expected in the 90s until late afternoon, as storms push in, temperatures are expected to drop quite a bit. Wednesday through Friday, we will see cooler temperatures, with the 80s expected. America's Independence Day is trending dry at the moment with temperatures closer to averages.

Overnight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday Showers and thunderstorms likely. High near 93.

Tuesday Night Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 75.

Wednesday Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Independence Day Sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.