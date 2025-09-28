Tropical Storm Imelda stays south of Maryland

Good Sunday evening!

As you wake up on Monday, you'll see sunshine, but the clouds increase as we go into the afternoon.

There will be a lot of cloud cover Monday and Tuesday, and perhaps some spotty drizzle. But we aren't concerned about any heavy rain.

A cold front slides through Tuesday, and behind that comes refreshing fall-like air for Thursday and Friday. The sunshine returns late week and will persist into next weekend!

Tropical Storm Imelda will stay out to sea, which means the vast majority of the heavy rainfall will also stay out to sea, leaving us dry this week!

Monday

Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. East wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday

Cloudy, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 68.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.