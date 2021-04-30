WMAR

A High Wind Warning is in effect for our area through early Saturday morning. The warning is set to expire at 2am for most locations, while the eastern shore will see the warning expire at 4am. Tropical Storm force wind gusts up to 60mph will be likely as this front pushes through the region.

Currently winds are gusting roughly 50mph across the state. We saw higher wind gusts earlier this afternoon-- where the peak wind gust in Dundalk reached 57 mph. At BWI-- our maximum wind gust earlier today was 47mph, with Thurmont picking up a wind gust this afternoon of 55mph.

The forecast improves for the weekend. While the winds will be a bit breezy--we're looking dry with afternoon highs near 70 on Saturday. Sunday is the weekend winner... plenty of sunshine and highs climbing into the lower 80s!

Have a great weekend!