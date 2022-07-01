Tropical Storm Bonnie Develops

WMAR

We have been monitoring this cluster of storms since it emerged off the coast of Africa last week. Earlier today, Air Force reconnaissance aircraft were able to find a closed center of circulation— and upgraded the disturbance to a tropical storm. Winds are currently sustained at 45mph— but there is still a few hours before landfall, so we could see a little intensification this evening. The storms is moving due west at 17mph and taking aim at the Nicaragua & Coasta Rica border.

After landfall, the system is expected to re-intensify in the Pacific Ocean into a hurricane. If the system maintains it's tropical characteristics, it will be given a new name— from the 2022 Eastern Pacific Ocean Hurricane namelist.