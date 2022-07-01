Watch Now
Tropical Storm Bonnie Develops

Landfall in Central America expected overnight...
Posted at 7:07 PM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 19:07:02-04
We have been monitoring this cluster of storms since it emerged off the coast of Africa last week. Earlier today, Air Force reconnaissance aircraft were able to find a closed center of circulation— and upgraded the disturbance to a tropical storm. Winds are currently sustained at 45mph— but there is still a few hours before landfall, so we could see a little intensification this evening. The storms is moving due west at 17mph and taking aim at the Nicaragua & Coasta Rica border.

After landfall, the system is expected to re-intensify in the Pacific Ocean into a hurricane. If the system maintains it's tropical characteristics, it will be given a new name— from the 2022 Eastern Pacific Ocean Hurricane namelist.

