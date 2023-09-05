Triple digit heat continues

BALTIMORE — The intense heat continues through mid-week as a bubble of high pressure sits overhead. Nearing record warmth again today and Wednesday as temperatures will climb near the triple digits. A cold front approaches the region late-week, dropping temperatures into the low to mid-90s. This may spark some isolated showers and thunderstorms. This front will linger into the weekend-keeping some of the showery activity around. The good news is the heat wave breaks Saturday and Sunday as temperatures will be more seasonal, in the low to mid-80s.
Have a sunny day & stay cool!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 102. North wind around 5-10 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 75. North wind around 5-10 mph.
Wednesday Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 104.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.
Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.
Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.
Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.