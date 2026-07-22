Trending drier mid-week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Drier today with an isolated pop-up possible, most likely around the southern portion of the state. High temperatures rise into the mid-80s this afternoon with a mixture of sun and clouds. Low humidity and plenty of sun is expected late-week with highs in the low-80s Thursday through Saturday. Warming up near average on Sunday before the 90s make a comeback early next week.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind around 5-10 mph.
Thursday Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 81.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 82.
Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 82.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.