Trending drier mid-week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Drier today with an isolated pop-up possible, most likely around the southern portion of the state. High temperatures rise into the mid-80s this afternoon with a mixture of sun and clouds. Low humidity and plenty of sun is expected late-week with highs in the low-80s Thursday through Saturday. Warming up near average on Sunday before the 90s make a comeback early next week.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind around 5-10 mph.

Thursday Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.