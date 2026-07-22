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Trending drier mid-week!

Low humidity Thursday & Friday...
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10:00 PM. A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will move through the area between 6 PM and 9 PM, bringing the potential for damaging wind gusts, large hail, and even a few tornadoes. Now is a good time to secure any loose outdoor items, as wind gusts over 60 mph could easily blow them around. Be prepared for the possibility of scattered power outages as the strongest storms move through.
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Tuesday night weather
Posted

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Drier today with an isolated pop-up possible, most likely around the southern portion of the state. High temperatures rise into the mid-80s this afternoon with a mixture of sun and clouds. Low humidity and plenty of sun is expected late-week with highs in the low-80s Thursday through Saturday. Warming up near average on Sunday before the 90s make a comeback early next week.

Have a sunny day!

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7 Day Forecast:

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind around 5-10 mph.
Thursday Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 81.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 82.
Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 82.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

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