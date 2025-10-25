Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Trending drier for Sunday afternoon

Some moisture will move in for Sunday in the form of cloud cover during the morning and afternoon hours.
Good morning, happy Sunday.
Conditions are set to stay the same for the weekend with temperatures hovering in and near the 60s. Clouds will make their way in throughout the morning and afternoon hours, but we expect to stay dry throughout the day. A partial clearing will move in for midday and allow sunshine to take over. Temperatures are set to return to the 40s overnight under cloudy skies.

