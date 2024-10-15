Trending cooler mid-week

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! It is a frosty start to the day with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s! Frost Advisories are in place for our northern suburbs until 8 AM. Temperatures will remain below normal today and tomorrow, in the upper-50s with mostly dry skies. Temperatures will return to seasonal levels late-week, into the mid-60s before climbing back into the 70s this weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be beautiful with ample sunshine! Next week starts off sunny and mild.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Partly sunny, with a high near 59. West wind 5-15 mph.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northwest wind around 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 60.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 67.
Friday Night Clear, with a low around 45.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 70.
Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 46.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 73.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 74.