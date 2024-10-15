Trending cooler mid-week

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! It is a frosty start to the day with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s! Frost Advisories are in place for our northern suburbs until 8 AM. Temperatures will remain below normal today and tomorrow, in the upper-50s with mostly dry skies. Temperatures will return to seasonal levels late-week, into the mid-60s before climbing back into the 70s this weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be beautiful with ample sunshine! Next week starts off sunny and mild.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 59. West wind 5-15 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northwest wind around 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 60.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 45.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 46.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 74.