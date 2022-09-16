Tons of sun today!

BALTIMORE — Once again, there will be plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures, in the lower-80s. Temperatures will start to warm up this weekend, especially Sunday! Temperatures climb back into the mid to upper-80s. We start off next week above normal with highs in the upper-80s and low-90s with increased humidity. There is a slight chance of a few sprinkles Monday night into Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 65.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 89.