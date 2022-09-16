Watch Now
Tons of sun today!

Weekend warm up...
WMAR-2 News Patrick Pete Thursday night weather
Posted at 3:23 AM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 04:13:58-04

BALTIMORE — Once again, there will be plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures, in the lower-80s. Temperatures will start to warm up this weekend, especially Sunday! Temperatures climb back into the mid to upper-80s. We start off next week above normal with highs in the upper-80s and low-90s with increased humidity. There is a slight chance of a few sprinkles Monday night into Tuesday.

Stay tuned!

7DAY.JPG

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61. South wind 5 to 7 mph.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 87.
Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 65.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 90.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 88.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 87.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 89.

