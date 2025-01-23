Tolerable temperatures ahead!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Mostly sunny and cold today with high temperatures in the low-30s today and Friday. Skies stay clear heading into the weekend with the 40s in sight. That is actually close to average for this time of year. It will be cold mornings and tolerable afternoons to start next week.

Stay sunny & warm!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Light southwest wind.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 16. Light west wind.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 33.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 13.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 36.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.