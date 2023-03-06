BALTIMORE — Today will be the warmest day of the week with intervals of clouds and sunshine and highs in the upper-50s to near 60°! Clouds increase this evening and a few isolated showers are possible across our northern communities overnight into early Tuesday. Clouds will decrease throughout the day on Tuesday and winds will turn blustery. Temperatures will trend cooler through the rest of the week, with highs low-50s. High pressure then settles in mid to late-week with plenty of sunshine. Showers will increase on Saturday with highs in the low-50s. Sunday looks drier with more sunshine. Don't forget to turn your clocks forward one hour Saturday night!

Have a great day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight A chance of showers, mainly between 10pm and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a northwest wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 52.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 50.