Today will be the peak of the heat!

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Today will be the hottest day out of the next several days! Heat Advisories are in place for the area from 11 AM through 8 PM for the entire area. High temperatures will rise into the upper-90s with heat indices up to 109°. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon and into the early evening, and may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts. Rain and storm chances linger throughout the weekend with highs in the 90s. The heatwave continues into next week!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 109. West wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. West wind around 5-10 mph.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Sunday Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 95.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Thursday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.