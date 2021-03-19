Time To Get Back Outside!

WMAR

We picked up a good dosing of rain yesterday, but it wasn't enough to make up for the deficit we're at for the month. Our rain totals should stand around 2.31" as of today-- so we're well shy of being close to average. When looking at the last 100 years, we're currently sitting as the second driest March. There are still 12 days left this month-- so we WILL add to the total, but we're likely going to find ourselves in or near the top 10 driest since 1921.

The good news-- high pressure will be bringing a nice stretch of sunshine into the middle of next week. Unfortunately tree pollens are becoming more elevated-- primarily elm, juniper, and poplar. Saturday and Sunday will be manageable, but the beginning of next week there will be a noticeable uptick. Make sure you take your allergy meds and if you have severe allergies you'll want to limit your time outdoors and make sure the windows are rolled up when you're running errands.

Temperatures continue their climb through next week, eventually flirting with the 70s by next Friday. Rain chances return as another system approaches. Best chance for rain arrives Thursday.

#staytuned