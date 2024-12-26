Thursday morning forecast

Happy Thursday!

Temperatures are normal this morning with a heavy cloud presence. We will shake a few clouds by late this afternoon allowing some sunshine and heat to move in. Temperatures will warm into the 40s for highs. Friday looks very similar for the forecast, but with conditions a bit milder. The weekend brings change with more warmth and moisture. Both Saturday and Sunday carry a chance of rain with highs topping out above average. Rain will linger into next week and even into the new year.

Hope everyone is enjoying the holiday season.

Have a great day!

Thursday Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 43. Calm wind.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Calm wind.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Light and variable wind.

Friday Night Rain likely, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Calm wind.

Saturday Rain likely, mainly before 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 53.

Saturday Night Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday Rain. High near 63.

Sunday Night Rain. Low around 50.

Monday A chance of rain before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Tuesday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

New Year's Day A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.