Thunderstorms return on this Thursday

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! A cold front will bring showers and storms to the area around mid-afternoon through the mid-evening (3-9 PM). Isolated storms may produce damaging wind gusts and even some downpours, so keep an eye on radar if you have outdoor plans today. Temperatures will warm up into the mid to upper-80s late-week with an uptick in the humidity. mostly dry on Friday before another disturbance swings through on Saturday, which will generate some thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Behind the series of cold fronts, a drier and fall-like air mass will follow. This will keep temperatures in the mid-70s from Sunday through the middle of next week!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 8-18 mph, with gusts as high as 25-30 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 64. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Saturday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 74.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.