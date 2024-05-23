Thunderstorms on this Thursday

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! A cold front brings showers and storms to the area today thanks to a cold front sliding through. More clouds and showers this morning will limit instability this afternoon and help lower the severe potential. Some could grow strong to even severe this afternoon and evening, so the Storm Prediction Center has placed central Maryland under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) as damaging winds and large hail will be the top concerns. Temperatures rise into the mid-80s on Friday with an isolated thunderstorm during the afternoon. Temperatures sink a bit lower into the low-80s on Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. The weather pattern looks less active on Sunday. Right now, there is a chance of seeing some showers and storms on Memorial Day, but there is still time for this to change!

7 Day Forecast:

Thursday Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light north wind.

Friday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Memorial Day Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Monday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 75.