The Weekend Is A Win (Overall)

Let's start with what it feels like...

Dewpoints will still be a bit elevated Saturday... it won't feel like August-- but it will be a little humid tomorrow afternoon. A weak cold front will slide through our area on Saturday and will bring cooler temperatures heading into the work week. This front will be a bit moisture starved-- so I'm cooking the rain chance very low.

This sets the stage for a pretty solid afternoon out at Carroll County Farm Museum. For everyone going out for the 37th annual celebration of Maryland wine in Westminster, temperatures will be in the lower 80s as that event kicks off!

Then, later that day Daryl Hall and John Oates hit the stage at Merriweather Post Pavilion and the skies will be clear and temperature will sit comfortable in the upper 70s!

The pleasant weather only gets better heading into Sunday! Lower humidity and slightly cooler temperatures is going to make the afternoon perfect for all of the talent that will be taking the stage at Merriweather Post Pavilion. Future, Moneybag Yo, City Girls, & More!

Enjoy the weekend!

