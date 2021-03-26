The Tale of Two Weekend Days...

WMAR

Another beautiful day in paradise on tap for Saturday. While temperatures will not climb into the 80s, we'll still reach the lower 70s, which will have us roughly 10° warmer than average. Unfortunately, things change on Sunday...

WMAR

A Level 2 Risk for strong to severe storms exists for a portion of the state, with a Level 1 in effect for the northernmost communities. Damaging winds will be the primary concern, but we cannot rule out isolated flooding or an isolated tornado.

WMAR

We'll see showers building early morning ahead of an advancing warm front. Looks like we could have discrete cells develop during the morning hours-- and that looks to be the best chance for rotating thunderstorms-- that could lead to the chance for an isolated tornado. Heading into the afternoon-- I think we'll have a lull in activity, and it looks like we'll see some breaks in the clouds. That break will heat up the atmosphere and make things a little more unstable. The more sunshine we see in the afternoon, the higher the chance we'll see stronger storms fire up along the cold front Sunday evening. That would lead a line "bowing out" with some pretty gusty winds embedded in those storms.

WMAR

#staytuned