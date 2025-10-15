The sunshine returns today!

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! You can expect to see more sunshine today with seasonal temperatures, near 70°! A cold front swings through the region today, allowing temperatures to drop into the 40s overnight! Winds relax Friday morning, possibly making for a frosty start to the day! Canadian high pressure keeps skies sun-filled on both Thursday and Friday. Dry skies through the first half of the weekend, before showers work into the region Sunday evening and into early next week.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20-25 mph.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 44. North wind around 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 63.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 42.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 65.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 66.