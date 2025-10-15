The sunshine returns today!

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! You can expect to see more sunshine today with seasonal temperatures, near 70°! A cold front swings through the region today, allowing temperatures to drop into the 40s overnight! Winds relax Friday morning, possibly making for a frosty start to the day! Canadian high pressure keeps skies sun-filled on both Thursday and Friday. Dry skies through the first half of the weekend, before showers work into the region Sunday evening and into early next week.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20-25 mph.
Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 44. North wind around 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 63.
Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 42.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 65.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
Sunday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Monday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 66.