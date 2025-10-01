Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

The sun will shine today!

Temperatures trend cooler for the rest of the week...
Energy prices are rising once again across Maryland, even during the milder fall months when people typically use less energy. However, there are ways to reduce your usage and lower your overall bill.
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Tuesday night weather
TODAY.jpg
Posted

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday and first day of October! Today will feature more sunshine with highs in the low-70s. The sunshine sticks around through the rest of the week with temperatures trending below normal, in the upper-60s and low-70s. The weekend will be fabulous with sunny skies and milder temperatures, in the mid-70s.

Have a sunny day!

7DAY.jpg

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight Clear, with a low around 51. Northeast wind around 5-10 mph.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 75.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 77.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft