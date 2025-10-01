The sun will shine today!

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday and first day of October! Today will feature more sunshine with highs in the low-70s. The sunshine sticks around through the rest of the week with temperatures trending below normal, in the upper-60s and low-70s. The weekend will be fabulous with sunny skies and milder temperatures, in the mid-70s.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 51. Northeast wind around 5-10 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 80.