Watch Now
Weather

Actions

The sun is shining!

Warming up into the weekend...
Sunny skies are here to stay for a few more days. Temperatures are set to get warmer by the end of the week. We dip a bit into Tuesday with temperatures in the mid 40s working our way back into the low 50s by Thursday and even mid 50s on Friday. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/weather/sunny-skies-ahead
SEASONAL.png
Posted at 2:21 AM, Feb 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-06 02:30:04-05

BALTIMORE — Bright sunshine sticks around through Thursday with temperatures climbing each day. Seasonal today with temperatures in the mid-40s. Rising back into the mid-50s by the end of the week. Clouds increase on Friday and linger into the weekend. Showers return on Saturday, with highs in the low-60s! Drier and slightly cooler on Sunday under partly sunny skies. Another opportunity for showers takes place early next week with cooler temperatures.

Have a sunny day!

7day.png

7 Day Forecast:

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 44. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.
Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 28. North wind around 5-10 mph.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 48.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Saturday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 57.
Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Monday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018