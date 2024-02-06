The sun is shining!

BALTIMORE — Bright sunshine sticks around through Thursday with temperatures climbing each day. Seasonal today with temperatures in the mid-40s. Rising back into the mid-50s by the end of the week. Clouds increase on Friday and linger into the weekend. Showers return on Saturday, with highs in the low-60s! Drier and slightly cooler on Sunday under partly sunny skies. Another opportunity for showers takes place early next week with cooler temperatures.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 44. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 28. North wind around 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 48.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Saturday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.