The sun and the 60s return today

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Morning fog develops with clearing skies this afternoon as temperatures warm up into the low-60s. Scattered rain showers return for Wednesday with mostly dry skies late-week. Temperatures plummet into the 40s on Thursday and Friday with below freezing morning temperatures heading into the weekend. It will truly feel winter-like for the first day of winter on Saturday, as highs will only warm up into the 30s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 61. West wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Light northwest wind.

Wednesday Rain. High near 54.

Wednesday Night Rain. Low around 35.

Thursday A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Friday Night A chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Saturday Partly cloudy,, with a high near 37.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 32.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 36.