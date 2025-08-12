The summer-like heat returns mid-week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Hot and humid with high temperatures in the low-90s today. With the humidity factored in, it will feel like the mid-90s. Find ways to beat the heat! There is a chance of an isolated shower/storm during the afternoon through early-evening. A cold front will swing through the region mid-week, generating scattered showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday. Behind the cold front, skies will trend drier on Friday with a slight dip in the humidity. This weekend will be hot with highs in the upper-80s on Saturday and low to mid-90s on Sunday!

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southeast 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5-10 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 93.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.