The summer-like heat returns mid-week!

Rain & storm chances increase...
It will feel warm and sticky with temperatures rising into the mid to upper-80s! Trending more summer-like mid-week with temperatures climbing into the 90s! The humidity will increase, which will make it feel like the mid to upper-90s on Tuesday through Thursday. Rain and storm chances ramp up on Wednesday and Thursday as a slow-moving cold front invades the region.
BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Hot and humid with high temperatures in the low-90s today. With the humidity factored in, it will feel like the mid-90s. Find ways to beat the heat! There is a chance of an isolated shower/storm during the afternoon through early-evening. A cold front will swing through the region mid-week, generating scattered showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday. Behind the cold front, skies will trend drier on Friday with a slight dip in the humidity. This weekend will be hot with highs in the upper-80s on Saturday and low to mid-90s on Sunday!

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southeast 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5-10 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 71.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 71.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 93.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 73.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

