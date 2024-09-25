The rain is here to stay

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Skies will be gray with scattered showers today. A few rumbles of thunder could be heard as well. Temperatures will rise into the low-70s for most this afternoon, before gradually climbing into the upper-70s later this week. The remnants of Helene may impact our area on Friday and into the weekend. There is still plenty of uncertainty as rain chances depend on where the tropical low tracks. Right now, there is a chance for showers both days this weekend with highs in the mid-70s. The weather pattern remains unsettled into early next week.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers, with thunderstorms. Patchy fog. High near 72. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5-10 mph.

Thursday A slight chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night A slight chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 78.

Friday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 68.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.