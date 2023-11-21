The rain gear is needed!

BALTIMORE — Cold rain overspreads the area around mid to late-morning. This is going to make for a soggy morning commute. These rain showers linger throughout the entire day and spill over into early Wednesday morning before tapering off. This system could produce 1-2.5" of rain when it's all said and done. Locally higher amounts of 3-4" are not out of the question. Temperatures will rise into the mid-50s today with gusty winds up to 30-40 mph, especially northwest of the Beltway across higher terrain. Nearing 60 degrees on Wednesday thanks to a northwest wind flow and a bit more sunshine. The weather pattern looks to cooperate for the 103rd Brooks Financial Group Turkey Bowl and Thanksgiving as skies will be sunny with chilly temperatures, in the low to mid-50s. If you're doing some shopping on Black Friday in the morning, temperatures will be cold, in the mid-30s! A chilly weekend continues to follow with temperatures in the low-50s. There is a slight chance of some late-day rain showers on Sunday. A mostly dry start to next week.

Make your own sunshine today!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain, mainly after 10am. High near 55. Breezy, with an east wind increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30-40 mph.

Tonight Rain, mainly before 1am. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 49. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10-20 mph becoming west. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Decreasing clouds and breezy, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Thanksgiving Day Sunny, with a high near 55.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Sunday Partly sunny and a slight chance of showers, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 53.