The Official Start of Hurricane Season

One name already crossed off the list...
Posted at 7:06 PM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-31 19:06:57-04
p2.JPG

The official start of hurricane season is tomorrow, June 1st.
And we've already had one named storm, Subtropical Storm Ana.

This makes the seventh year in a row that the Atlantic hurricane season started before the official June 1 date.

  • 2021: Subtropical Storm Ana (May 22)
  • 2020: Tropical Storm Arthur (May 16), Tropical Storm Bertha (May 27)
  • 2019: Subtropical Storm Andrea (May 20)
  • 2018: Tropical Storm Alberto (May 28)
  • 2017: Tropical Storm Arlene (April 19)
  • 2016: Hurricane Alex (Jan. 12), Tropical Storm Bonnie (May 27)
  • 2015: Tropical Storm Ana (May 8)

The National Hurricane Center has forecast this year to be slightly above average-- forecasting 16-20 named storms, six to 10 hurricanes and three to five major hurricanes.

p1.JPG

Thankfully, the Atlantic Basin is quiet at the moment-- with no development expected within the next 48 hours.

#staytuned

