The official start of hurricane season is tomorrow, June 1st.

And we've already had one named storm, Subtropical Storm Ana.

This makes the seventh year in a row that the Atlantic hurricane season started before the official June 1 date.

2021: Subtropical Storm Ana (May 22)

2020: Tropical Storm Arthur (May 16), Tropical Storm Bertha (May 27)

2019: Subtropical Storm Andrea (May 20)

2018: Tropical Storm Alberto (May 28)

2017: Tropical Storm Arlene (April 19)

2016: Hurricane Alex (Jan. 12), Tropical Storm Bonnie (May 27)

2015: Tropical Storm Ana (May 8)

The National Hurricane Center has forecast this year to be slightly above average-- forecasting 16-20 named storms, six to 10 hurricanes and three to five major hurricanes.

Thankfully, the Atlantic Basin is quiet at the moment-- with no development expected within the next 48 hours.

