The mugginess continues

BALTIMORE — A hot and muggy day lies ahead for us as temperatures continue to climb into the upper 80s and low 90s with very moist air as well. The heat indices will be around the triple digit mark and leave many of us quite steamy. Very isolated showers cannot be ruled out for this afternoon and evening thanks to our very moist environment. A cold front moves through on Friday bringing in another round of showers for the afternoon but after leaves us with much drier air. This will set us up for a beautiful weekend where temperatures will be comfortably in the mid to upper 80s. Shower chances return for the next work week, along with another warm up.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Thursday Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 92. West wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 8. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night A chance of showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.